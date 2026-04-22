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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
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How do I book tickets for Michael?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:40
from 3200 ₸
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