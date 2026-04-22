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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
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Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:40 from 3200 ₸
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