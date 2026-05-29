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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:40 from 3400 ₸ 20:50 from 3400 ₸ 21:30 from 15000 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
21:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:10 from 2600 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:25 from 1100 ₸ 22:05 from 1200 ₸ 23:55 from 1200 ₸
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