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In the Grey
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
31 May 2026
In the Grey Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
15:25
from 1300 ₸
16:25
from 1400 ₸
18:35
from 1500 ₸
20:40
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
23:35
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:25
from 1100 ₸
22:05
from 1200 ₸
23:55
from 1200 ₸
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