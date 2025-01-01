Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhitikara, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Cinemas Nearby
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
Find cinemas near you
Allow the browser to determine your location.
Determine Location
Your location:undetermined
Refresh
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
6.1 km
MKU DK 40 let Oktyabrya
g. Kartaly, ul. Zheleznodorozhnaya, 16
101 km
Kinomayak
Orenburgskaya obl., selo Kvarkeno, ul. Sovetskaya, 39B
108 km
Voshod
Orenburgskaya obl., pos. Adamovka, ul. Pushkinskaya, 52
120 km
RDK Planeta
Chelyabinskaya obl., selo Varna, ul. Sovetskaya, 125
132 km
Rudnyy Sinema
ul. Mira 1, Rudnyy, Kazahstan
151 km
Vostok
Orenburgskaya oblast, pos.Svetlyy , ul. Promyshlennaya, 34
158 km
Zarya
g. Yasnyy, ul. Lenina, 7
163 km
Atmosfera
g. Sibay, ul. Lenina, 15/1
186 km
Kinozal
Chelyabinskaya obl., selo Agapovka, ul. Pravoberezhnaya, 3
189 km
Kazahstan 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
194 km
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
195 km
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree