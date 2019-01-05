Menu
Address
g. Ust-Kamenogorsk, ul. Kirova, 54
Phone
+7 (7232) 24-34-60
Cinema reviews
Александр Ксенофонтов
5 January 2019, 08:35
Все портят кассиры хамы, ни о чем другом в писать и не хочется, портит все впечатление, если хамят с порога, настроение не то что на фильм на весь…
ВИКТОР АФАНАСЬЕВ
4 April 2019, 14:05
какой то ужас,звоню по номеру 87232243460 автомат отвечает,не че не про че узнать ,для кокой тогда цели пишете телефон ?посодите человека на тел чтоб…
Now Playing
New Releases
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
