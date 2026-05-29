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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
18:40 from 3200 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 2800 ₸ 00:20 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
13:55 from 2600 ₸ 15:00 from 2600 ₸ 19:25 from 2900 ₸ 21:35 from 2900 ₸ 23:55 from 2900 ₸
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