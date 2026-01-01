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Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
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6
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
21:20
from 3200 ₸
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