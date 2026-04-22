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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

Michael, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Караганда

Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
20:20 from 3400 ₸
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