Kinoafisha Temirtau Cinemas Premera 3D

Premera 3D

Temirtau
Address
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
Phone

+7 (7213) 93-10-00

Bar
Cafe
Dolby Atmos
Sofas
8 votes
Cinema reviews

МороженкаТВ 25 April 2025, 11:07
Вчера позвонили, спросили, сказали начало фильма 13:15.Сегодря приходим, говорят 12:15 и уже как 45 минут идёт. В итоге зря пешком 3км шли. Не советую
Константин Ануфриев 18 February 2021, 21:08
Хороший кинотеатр
