Kinoafisha Temirtau
Cinemas
Premera 3D
Premera 3D
Temirtau
Address
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
Phone
+7 (7213) 93-10-00
Bar
Cafe
Dolby Atmos
Sofas
few votes
Rate
8
votes
Cinema reviews
МороженкаТВ
25 April 2025, 11:07
Вчера позвонили, спросили, сказали начало фильма 13:15.Сегодря приходим, говорят 12:15 и уже как 45 минут идёт. В итоге зря пешком 3км шли. Не советую
Константин Ануфриев
18 February 2021, 21:08
Хороший кинотеатр
8
votes
