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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Алматы

Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
11:30 from 1600 ₸ 13:20 from 1800 ₸ 15:10 from 2000 ₸ 17:00 from 2300 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 20:40 from 2500 ₸ 22:30 from 2500 ₸
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40 from 2700 ₸ 16:40 from 2700 ₸ 20:50 from 2700 ₸ 22:20 from 1200 ₸
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
11:50 from 1900 ₸ 13:35 from 2000 ₸ 15:20 from 2300 ₸ 17:05 from 2300 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 20:35 from 3000 ₸ 22:20 from 3000 ₸
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