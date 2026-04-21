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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Алматы
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Thu
23
Format
All
KK
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
11:30
from 1600 ₸
13:20
from 1800 ₸
15:10
from 2000 ₸
17:00
from 2300 ₸
18:50
from 2300 ₸
20:40
from 2500 ₸
22:30
from 2500 ₸
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40
from 2700 ₸
16:40
from 2700 ₸
20:50
from 2700 ₸
22:20
from 1200 ₸
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
11:50
from 1900 ₸
13:35
from 2000 ₸
15:20
from 2300 ₸
17:05
from 2300 ₸
18:50
from 2300 ₸
20:35
from 3000 ₸
22:20
from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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