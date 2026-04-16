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Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
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Showtime
20:50
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Started
20:50
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Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
20:40
from
22:30
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
20:50
from
22:40
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
20:35
from
22:20
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
21:10
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
20:05
from
22:10
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D
19:20
from
21:20
from
22:00
from
23:20
from
00:20
from
01:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
19:15
from
20:20
from
20:45
from
21:00
from
22:05
from
22:45
from
23:30
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D
19:20
from
21:10
from
23:00
from
01:00
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D
20:00
from
21:50
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D
19:10
from
20:00
from
21:30
from
23:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D
20:20
from
21:10
from
22:20
from
23:00
from
00:30
from
01:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
20:30
from
22:20
from
23:30
from
00:10
from
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D
19:50
from
21:30
from
23:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
20:30
from
22:20
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D
21:10
from
22:00
from
23:10
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
19:10
from
21:10
from
23:10
from
01:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
19:20
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
01:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
21:55
from
23:45
from
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