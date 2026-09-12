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Taldykorgan, KZ
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14 kun
Showtimes for 14 kun (2026) in Taldykorgan today
Showtimes for 14 kun (2026) in Taldykorgan today
14 kun
Comedy
2026 / Kazakhstan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Талгар
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Mon
14
Tue
15
Wed
16
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:30
from 1400 ₸
20:00
from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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