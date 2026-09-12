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Kinoafisha Films 14 kun Showtimes for 14 kun (2026) in Taldykorgan today

Showtimes for 14 kun (2026) in Taldykorgan today

14 kun
14 kun Comedy 2026 / Kazakhstan
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Талгар

Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Mon 14 Tue 15 Wed 16
Format
Group Screenings
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:30 from 1400 ₸ 20:00 from 1500 ₸
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