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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Талгар

Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
23:30 from 2200 ₸
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