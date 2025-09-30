Menu
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:35 from 1500 ₸ 12:50 from 1500 ₸ 14:30 from 6000 ₸ 16:45 from 6000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:10 from 1500 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20 from 5000 ₸ 15:05 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:20 from 1500 ₸
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
2D, RU
23:20 from 1500 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:00 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:05 from 2000 ₸ 16:00 from 2000 ₸ 19:55 from 2000 ₸ 21:50 from 2000 ₸
London Calling
London Calling Action, Comedy 2025, South Africa / USA
2D, RU
12:35 from 1500 ₸
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, South Korea
2D, RU
19:15 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:35 from 1500 ₸ 13:45 from 1500 ₸ 16:55 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 7000 ₸ 20:05 from 1500 ₸ 22:10 from 7000 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
10:15 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:25 from 1500 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2000 ₸ 14:05 from 2000 ₸ 17:55 from 2000 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:45 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2 Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
2D, RU
12:20 from 5000 ₸ 14:00 from 1500 ₸
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
23:10 from 1500 ₸
The Long Walk
The Long Walk Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
14:55 from 1500 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:15 from 1500 ₸ 19:30 from 1500 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:15 from 1500 ₸ 18:15 from 1500 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1500 ₸ 16:15 from 1500 ₸ 20:00 from 1500 ₸ 22:05 from 1500 ₸
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
23:45 from 2000 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
17:20 from 1500 ₸ 23:35 from 1500 ₸
