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Kinoafisha Films Mushel zhas Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Semey

Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Semey

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
22:10 from 1600 ₸
Qazyna Cinema Semey, ulitsa Shugaeva, 28
2D, KZ
20:20 from 4000 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
21:40 from 1800 ₸
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