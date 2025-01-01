Menu
Qazyna Cinema Cinema (Semey) on the map All about the cinema
Cinemas Nearby

950 meters
Smart Cinema g. Semey, ​ul. Trusova, 4a​
5
1.6 km
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
5
2.8 km
Enlik-Kebek g. Semey, ul. Tanirbergenova, 3a
5
3.3 km
Alem Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Teatralnaya, 21a
5
4 km
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
5
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
