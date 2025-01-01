Menu
Kinoafisha Semey
Cinemas
Alem Cinema 3D
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
750
meters
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
5
1
km
Enlik-Kebek
g. Semey, ul. Tanirbergenova, 3a
5
1.7
km
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
5
3.3
km
Qazyna Cinema
Semey, ulitsa Shugaeva, 28
5
3.6
km
Smart Cinema
g. Semey, ul. Trusova, 4a
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
