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Kinoafisha Films PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Shchuchinsk today

Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Shchuchinsk today

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Adventure, Animation, Action 2026 / Canada
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All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кокшетау

Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:30 from 2500 ₸ 12:30 from 2500 ₸ 14:30 from 2900 ₸ 15:30 from 2900 ₸ 16:30 from 2900 ₸ 17:30 from 2900 ₸
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