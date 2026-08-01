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PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
Adventure, Animation, Action
2026 / Canada
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Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Кокшетау
Tomorrow
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:30
from 2500 ₸
12:30
from 2500 ₸
14:30
from 2900 ₸
15:30
from 2900 ₸
16:30
from 2900 ₸
17:30
from 2900 ₸
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