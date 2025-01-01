Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Shchuchinsk Cinemas Grand 3D

Grand 3D

Shchuchinsk
Address
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
Show on map
Phone

+7 (71636) 463-88

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Play Area
Wi-Fi
Sofas
few votes Rate
0 vote
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

No reviews
Write review
0 vote
Rate
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more