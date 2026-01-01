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Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:55
from 1800 ₸
13:50
from 1800 ₸
16:40
from 3200 ₸
19:30
from 3400 ₸
22:20
from 3400 ₸
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