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Kinoafisha Films Ghost in the Cell Showtimes for Ghost in the Cell (2026) in Kokshetau today

Showtimes for Ghost in the Cell (2026) in Kokshetau today

Ghost in the Cell
Ghost in the Cell Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2026 / Indonesia / South Korea
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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