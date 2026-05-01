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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau

The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Magic Faraway Tree? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
11:00 from 2400 ₸
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