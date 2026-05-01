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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
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How do I book tickets for The Mandalorian & Grogu?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
13:20
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2400 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:00
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18:30
from 3200 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
19:50
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20:50
from 3200 ₸
21:10
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22:10
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22:30
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23:50
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00:50
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