Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dreadful
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Dreadful?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
19:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Bogatyri
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Comedy
The Dreadful
2026, Great Britain, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree