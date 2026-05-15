Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, KK
17:30 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3400 ₸ 22:30 from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
11:40 from 2600 ₸ 16:30 from 3000 ₸ 18:00 from 3400 ₸ 21:30 from 3400 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more