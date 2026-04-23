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Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, KK
16:50
from 3000 ₸
20:10
from 3400 ₸
22:20
from 3400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
15:50
from 3000 ₸
19:10
from 3400 ₸
21:20
from 3400 ₸
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