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Passenger
Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
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29
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
19:00
from 3400 ₸
22:40
from 3400 ₸
00:00
from 3000 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
18:00
from 3400 ₸
21:40
from 3400 ₸
23:00
from 3000 ₸
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