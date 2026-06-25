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Kinoafisha Films Bear Country Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bear Country? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
00:40 from 3000 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
23:40 from 3000 ₸
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