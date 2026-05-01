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Scotty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Форт-Шевченко
Tomorrow
23
Sun
24
Mon
25
Tue
26
Wed
27
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
17:15
from 1000 ₸
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