Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Форт-Шевченко

Tomorrow 23 Sun 24 Mon 25 Tue 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
17:15 from 1000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more