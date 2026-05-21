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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scotty? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:20 from 3000 ₸ 17:00 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
15:50 from 2800 ₸
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