Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Atyrau
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Atyrau
Kinoplexx Atyrau Cinema (Atyrau) on the map
Kinoplexx Atyrau Cinema (Atyrau) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Photos
Kinoplexx Atyrau Cinema (Atyrau) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
1.7
km
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
5
162
km
INDERBOR CINEMA
g. Atyrau, poselok Inderbor, ul. Bebitshilik 1
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree