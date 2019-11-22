Menu
Reviews
Address
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
Phone
+7 (7122) 28-73-16
Tickets from 1500 ₸
few votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes
at the Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
17:00
from 1500 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
19:05
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:10
from 1500 ₸
...
Goat
Today 1 session
14:25
from 1500 ₸
...
Tomorrow
from 1500 ₸
1 October
from 2200 ₸
Cinema reviews
Ян Миронов
22 November 2019, 18:17
Здравствуйте , ваш кинотеатр лучший. Но я бы хотел задать вопрос. У вас покажут фильм «Lil Peep: Всё для всех»?
Ruslan Kadirov
23 May 2023, 09:18
Саламатсизбе Хотябы кинода фильмди куниге 2 марте койлса болама. Билет алалмай жатырмыз
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
17:00
from 1500 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:05
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:10
from 1500 ₸
