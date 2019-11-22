Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Atyrau Cinemas Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)

Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)

Atyrau
Address
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
Show on map
Phone

+7 (7122) 28-73-16

Call
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
few votes Rate
5 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
17:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
19:05 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
Goat
Goat
Today 1 session
14:25 from 1500 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Ян Миронов 22 November 2019, 18:17
Здравствуйте , ваш кинотеатр лучший. Но я бы хотел задать вопрос. У вас покажут фильм «Lil Peep: Всё для всех»?
Ruslan Kadirov 23 May 2023, 09:18
Саламатсизбе Хотябы кинода фильмди куниге 2 марте койлса болама. Билет алалмай жатырмыз
Reviews Write review
5 votes
Rate

Films at the Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) cinema

Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:05 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:10 from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more