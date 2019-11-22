Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Atyrau
Cinemas
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) Cinema Reviews
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) Cinema Reviews
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) Cinema Reviews
All about the cinema
Comments
Discuss in Chat (ru)
New
Top
Write review
Ян Миронов
22 November 2019, 18:17
Vote
Здравствуйте , ваш кинотеатр лучший. Но я бы хотел задать вопрос. У вас покажут фильм «Lil Peep: Всё для всех»?
22 November 2019, 18:17
2
0
Reply
Ruslan Kadirov
23 May 2023, 09:18
Саламатсизбе Хотябы кинода фильмди куниге 2 марте койлса болама. Билет алалмай жатырмыз
23 May 2023, 09:18
0
0
Reply
Only registered users can comment
Log in using
VK
OK
By logging in, you agree to the
terms of use
Authorisation by email
Discussing now
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
Authorisation by email