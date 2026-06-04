Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
When Cats Fly
When Cats Fly, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
When Cats Fly, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for When Cats Fly?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:15
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
21:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
16:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree