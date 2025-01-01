Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
All films
Films in cinemas in Aktobe by rating
By popularity
By title
By rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
9.0
Tickets
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
8.0
Tickets
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
5.0
Tickets
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Options
Date
Today
Format
2D
KK
RU
Genre
Animation
Action
Drama
Comedy
Crime
Romantic
Adventure
Thriller
Fantasy
Apply
All films
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree