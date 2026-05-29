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Passenger
Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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29
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30
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:30
from 3400 ₸
20:20
from 3400 ₸
22:10
from 3400 ₸
23:30
from 15000 ₸
00:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
23:20
from 2600 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
16:25
from 1000 ₸
21:40
from 1200 ₸
23:35
from 1200 ₸
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