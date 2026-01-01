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Kinoafisha Films Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Thu 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:30 from 2600 ₸ 15:10 from 3000 ₸ 17:50 from 3000 ₸ 20:30 from 3400 ₸ 21:00 from 15000 ₸ 23:10 from 3000 ₸ 23:40 from 15000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
12:00 from 2200 ₸ 14:40 from 2600 ₸ 17:20 from 2600 ₸ 20:00 from 3000 ₸ 22:40 from 3000 ₸
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