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Kinoafisha Films 38 songy nukte Showtimes for 38 songy nukte (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Showtimes for 38 songy nukte (2026) in Jezkazgan today

38 songy nukte
38 songy nukte Catastrophe, Drama 2026 / Kazakhstan
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 11 Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:20 from 2500 ₸ 12:10 from 2500 ₸ 14:00 from 2900 ₸ 21:00 from 3300 ₸
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