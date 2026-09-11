Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Familiya Showtimes for Familiya (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Showtimes for Familiya (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Familiya
Familiya Drama, Crime 2026 / Kazakhstan
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 11 Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
13:30 from 2500 ₸ 15:30 from 2900 ₸ 23:20 from 7000 ₸ 23:30 from 2900 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Practical Magic 2
Practical Magic 2
2026, USA, Romantic, Fantasy
14 kun
14 kun
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
38 songy nukte
38 songy nukte
2026, Kazakhstan, Catastrophe, Drama
Familiya
Familiya
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Crime
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further
2026, Great Britain, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Hope
Hope
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Detective
Pochtalon pobedy
Pochtalon pobedy
2026, Russia / Kazakhstan / Belarus, Drama, War, History
Lucky Strike
Lucky Strike
2026, USA, Action, Drama, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more