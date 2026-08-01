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Unsiz
Showtimes for Unsiz (2026) in Jezkazgan today
Showtimes for Unsiz (2026) in Jezkazgan today
Unsiz
Detective
2026 / Kazakhstan
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кызылорда
Tomorrow
6
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
11:50
from 1200 ₸
18:40
from 3500 ₸
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