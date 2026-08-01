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Kinoafisha Films Unsiz Showtimes for Unsiz (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Showtimes for Unsiz (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Unsiz
Unsiz Detective 2026 / Kazakhstan
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Tomorrow 6
Format
Group Screenings
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
11:50 from 1200 ₸ 18:40 from 3500 ₸
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