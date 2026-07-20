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Kinoafisha Films Sansyz Bay Showtimes for Sansyz Bay (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Showtimes for Sansyz Bay (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Sansyz Bay
Sansyz Bay Comedy 2026 / Russia
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
21:40 from 2300 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
21:25 from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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