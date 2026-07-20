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Sansyz Bay
Showtimes for Sansyz Bay (2026) in Jezkazgan today
Showtimes for Sansyz Bay (2026) in Jezkazgan today
Sansyz Bay
Comedy
2026 / Russia
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Wed
22
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
21:40
from 2300 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
21:25
from 2200 ₸
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