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Kinoafisha Films Iggy the Eagle Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 4 Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
16:05 from 3500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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