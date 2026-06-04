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Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Jezkazgan
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
16:05
from 3500 ₸
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