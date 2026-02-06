Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shelter Shelter, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Shelter, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shelter? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
23:00 from 2000 ₸ 00:00 from 2000 ₸
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more