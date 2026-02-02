Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qyzym Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in

Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Талдыкорган

Today 2
Format
Group Screenings
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, KZ
20:45 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more