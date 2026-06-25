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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Today
25
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
16:55
from 1900 ₸
18:30
from 3000 ₸
20:05
from 3000 ₸
21:40
from 3000 ₸
23:55
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:50
from 2600 ₸
12:30
from 2600 ₸
14:10
from 3000 ₸
15:50
from 3000 ₸
17:30
from 3000 ₸
19:10
from 3400 ₸
20:50
from 3400 ₸
22:30
from 3400 ₸
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2200 ₸
14:10
from 2600 ₸
15:50
from 2600 ₸
17:30
from 2600 ₸
19:10
from 3000 ₸
20:50
from 3000 ₸
22:30
from 3000 ₸
00:10
from 2600 ₸
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