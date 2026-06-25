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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
16:55 from 1900 ₸ 18:30 from 3000 ₸ 20:05 from 3000 ₸ 21:40 from 3000 ₸ 23:55 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2600 ₸ 12:30 from 2600 ₸ 14:10 from 3000 ₸ 15:50 from 3000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 19:10 from 3400 ₸ 20:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:30 from 3400 ₸ 00:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
12:30 from 2200 ₸ 14:10 from 2600 ₸ 15:50 from 2600 ₸ 17:30 from 2600 ₸ 19:10 from 3000 ₸ 20:50 from 3000 ₸ 22:30 from 3000 ₸ 00:10 from 2600 ₸
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