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Kinoafisha Films The Cure The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
12:25 from 1200 ₸ 19:50 from 3000 ₸ 21:30 from 3000 ₸ 23:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
21:20 from 3000 ₸
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