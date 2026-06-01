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The Cure
The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
12:25
from 1200 ₸
19:50
from 3000 ₸
21:30
from 3000 ₸
23:10
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
21:20
from 3000 ₸
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