Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bear Country Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:50 from 3400 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
22:00 from 3000 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
23:45 from 1200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more