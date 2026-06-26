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Bear Country
Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
1
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:50
from 3400 ₸
00:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
22:00
from 3000 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
23:45
from 1200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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