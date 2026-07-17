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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off Showtimes for Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off (2026) in Zhanaozen today

Showtimes for Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off (2026) in Zhanaozen today

Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off Horror 2026 / USA
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
20:30 from 15000 ₸ 21:10 from 3400 ₸ 23:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
00:10 from 2600 ₸
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