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Kinoafisha Films Spider-Man: Brand New Day Showtimes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) in Zhanaozen today

Showtimes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) in Zhanaozen today

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2026 / USA
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Tomorrow 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:45 from 1200 ₸ 17:50 from 1900 ₸
2D, RU
10:30 from 1200 ₸ 13:10 from 1500 ₸ 15:50 from 1900 ₸ 18:30 from 3000 ₸ 20:30 from 3000 ₸ 21:10 from 3000 ₸ 23:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
11:50 from 2700 ₸ 14:30 from 3100 ₸ 17:10 from 3100 ₸
2D, RU
10:20 from 2700 ₸ 10:50 from 2700 ₸ 12:30 from 2700 ₸ 12:40 from 2700 ₸ 13:00 from 2700 ₸ 13:30 from 2700 ₸ 14:00 from 3100 ₸ 15:10 from 3100 ₸ 15:20 from 15000 ₸ 15:40 from 3100 ₸ 16:10 from 3100 ₸ 17:50 from 3100 ₸ 18:00 from 3500 ₸ 18:20 from 3500 ₸ 18:50 from 3500 ₸ 19:50 from 3500 ₸ 20:30 from 3500 ₸ 20:40 from 3500 ₸ 21:00 from 15000 ₸ 21:30 from 3500 ₸ 22:30 from 3500 ₸ 22:40 from 3500 ₸ 23:10 from 3100 ₸ 23:20 from 3100 ₸ 23:40 from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
12:30 from 2300 ₸
2D, RU
12:00 from 2300 ₸ 13:00 from 2300 ₸ 14:40 from 2700 ₸ 15:40 from 2700 ₸ 16:00 from 2700 ₸ 17:20 from 2700 ₸ 18:20 from 3100 ₸ 18:40 from 2700 ₸ 20:00 from 3100 ₸ 21:00 from 3100 ₸ 21:20 from 2700 ₸ 22:40 from 3100 ₸ 23:40 from 2700 ₸ 00:00 from 2700 ₸
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