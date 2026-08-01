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Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Showtimes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) in Zhanaozen today
Showtimes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) in Zhanaozen today
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026 / USA
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Актау
Tomorrow
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:45
from 1200 ₸
17:50
from 1900 ₸
2D, RU
10:30
from 1200 ₸
13:10
from 1500 ₸
15:50
from 1900 ₸
18:30
from 3000 ₸
20:30
from 3000 ₸
21:10
from 3000 ₸
23:10
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
11:50
from 2700 ₸
14:30
from 3100 ₸
17:10
from 3100 ₸
2D, RU
10:20
from 2700 ₸
10:50
from 2700 ₸
12:30
from 2700 ₸
12:40
from 2700 ₸
13:00
from 2700 ₸
13:30
from 2700 ₸
14:00
from 3100 ₸
15:10
from 3100 ₸
15:20
from 15000 ₸
15:40
from 3100 ₸
16:10
from 3100 ₸
17:50
from 3100 ₸
18:00
from 3500 ₸
18:20
from 3500 ₸
18:50
from 3500 ₸
19:50
from 3500 ₸
20:30
from 3500 ₸
20:40
from 3500 ₸
21:00
from 15000 ₸
21:30
from 3500 ₸
22:30
from 3500 ₸
22:40
from 3500 ₸
23:10
from 3100 ₸
23:20
from 3100 ₸
23:40
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2300 ₸
2D, RU
12:00
from 2300 ₸
13:00
from 2300 ₸
14:40
from 2700 ₸
15:40
from 2700 ₸
16:00
from 2700 ₸
17:20
from 2700 ₸
18:20
from 3100 ₸
18:40
from 2700 ₸
20:00
from 3100 ₸
21:00
from 3100 ₸
21:20
from 2700 ₸
22:40
from 3100 ₸
23:40
from 2700 ₸
00:00
from 2700 ₸
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