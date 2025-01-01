Menu
Films in cinemas in Oskemen by rating
By popularity
By title
By rating
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
5.0
Tickets
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
5.0
Tickets
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
5.0
Tickets
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
3.0
Tickets
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
